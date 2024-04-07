WATCH: Crews rescue 4 people from boat in rough seas off Georgia coast

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A boat battling rough seas near Saint Mary’s Inlet, resulted in the rescue of four people, according to officials.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, just before 4 p.m., a boat had taken on water in the Saint Mary’s Inlet.

Deputies said four people were onboard abandoned in rough seas.

Camden authorities said after a brief search, the boat was found, and Capt. Sears boarded it and started pumping out the vessel.

The video shows the driver steering the boat in the choppy seas, while others hung on.

Nassau County and Tow Boat US helped with an additional pump while NPS Ranger Hayes kept boat traffic away from the scene in a moving escort toward the Saint Mary’s Marina.

“We would like to thank all our partner agencies (for) getting these folks back safely and remind everyone to check the weather and bilge pumps before heading out this summer on the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

St. Mary’s is about 340 miles from Atlanta.

No word on the boaters’ conditions.

