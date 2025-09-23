Walmart expands same-day pharmacy delivery service to include refrigerated medications

GEORGIA — Walmart has expanded its Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery service to include refrigerated and reconstituted medications, such as GLP-1s, insulin, and pediatric amoxicillin, available nationwide.

This expansion makes Walmart the first retailer to offer delivery of refrigerated prescriptions alongside groceries and everyday essentials in a single online order.

“We continue to unlock new levels of convenience while also broadening access to critical medications,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of Pharmacy at Walmart.

Since piloting Pharmacy Delivery a year ago and expanding it chainwide less than eight months ago, Walmart has fulfilled over 4 million Pharmacy Delivery orders. Their fastest delivery recorded was just nine minutes.

Refrigerated medications account for over 30% of Walmart Pharmacy sales.

Customers can choose from Same-Day Scheduled, On-Demand, or Express delivery options once their prescription is filled, with insurance applied automatically.

Walmart ensures the safety and quality of deliveries with insulated packaging that maintains regulated temperatures and protects medications from light exposure. Customers must sign for their delivery via electronic signature.

Walmart+ members receive free Pharmacy Delivery as a benefit, while non-members pay a fee based on their delivery preference.

