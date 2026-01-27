Victims identified in deadly metro Atlanta shooting

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe Police Department identified two people shot Sunday.

Police are investigating a shooting that killed 22-year-ld Keonia Stokes of Social Circle and wounded 25-year-old Curdarious Williams of Monroe.

The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was taken to a hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances that led to violence.

Detective Mitch Studdard and Sgt. Josh Reynolds are leading the investigation. They encourage anyone with information related to this incident to come forward because it could be crucial to solving the case.

Studdard can be reached at (678) 283-5422, while Reynolds’ contact number is (770) 652-0612.

“The Monroe Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” the police said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group