USPS issues 2 new Forever stamps, one celebrating Benjamin Franklin

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United States Postal Service is celebrating 250 years with new Forever stamps.

They recently unveiled two new stamps at a Savannah post office.

One stamp is of Benjamin Franklin, who was the first postmaster general.

The other stamp is from cartoonist Chris Ware, showing mail carriers on their routes.

Letter carriers make up more than half of the USPS workforce of 640,000 employees.

The Benjamin Franklin stamp is a modern interpretation of an 1875 reproduction of the 1847 Benjamin Franklin stamp.

It is only being sold as a part of the “Putting a Stamp on the American Experience” booklet.

The 32-page booklet is illustrated with specially selected stamp artwork from more than 75 previous stamp issues, both recent and vintage.

The booklet can be purchased through the postal store.

Both of the stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.

