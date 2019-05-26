UPDATE: Police ID pilot killed in coastal Georgia plane crash

Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a plane crash at St. Simons Island Saturday morning.
Roger Crane, 80, of Bluffton, South Caroline, died when the single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area off Lawrence Road on the north end of St. Simons Island.
The aircraft, a Cessna 182, crashed in a wooded area near Lawrence Road just before 9:30 a.m., authorities said.
Glynn County police said the plane was traveling from Savannah to St. Simons. Crane is believed to have been the only person on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
