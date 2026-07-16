Two, including 14-year-old, charged after Georgia teen found dead in crashed car

ALBANY, Ga. — Police in Georgia have arrested two suspects in connection with the homicide of a 17-year-old who was found dead inside a vehicle.
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Just before 6 a.m. on June 28, Albany police officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Oglethorpe Avenue after receiving reports of a car accident.
When officers arrived, they found Neontae Clark, 17, dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Investigators later determined that Clark’s death was the result of a homicide.
Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Turenceau McRoy, 17, and Kymani St. Clair, 14 on Thursday.
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Both suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
McRoy is being held at the Dougherty County Jail. St. Clair was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.
Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide or what led investigators to identify the two suspects.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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