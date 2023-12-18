Traffic stop for headlight violation leads to kidnapping arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A traffic stop for a headlight violation led to a man being charged with kidnapping in Macon.

A deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stopped a gray Dodge Challenger for having its headlights off on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The driver, Tracy Williams, had outstanding warrants from an incident in November.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to an arrest report obtained by WGXA, on Nov. 26, deputies responded to a reported kidnapping where a woman said her daughter was brought to Macon against her will and that she was being held at a house on Paul Street by Williams.

Deputies went to the house and the 16-year-old victim came running out.

Deputies say once she was away from the house she told them she had known Williams for about a month and when she asked for a ride to Warner Robins, he took her to Macon instead.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report says she told investigators that she was unfamiliar with Macon and didn’t realize she was in the city until Williams brought her to his home.

The girl told investigators that Williams attacked her, hitting her in the face and leaving deep scratches on her back, which deputies observed.

She was released to her mother and an arrest warrant was issued for Williams.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman found guilty of chasing down, killing hit-and-run driver sentenced to life in prison

©2023 Cox Media Group