Man dies after being trapped inside of burning home, Ga. county officials say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Hogansville Police and Troup County officials say a man died in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to a home located on Church Street, Saturday at 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a home and a passenger van adjacent to the house on fire with heavy flames consuming most of the house.

Police on the scene tried entering the home to rescue the man trapped inside but were forced back by the heat and smoke.

Troup County officials on the scene say the fire was aggressive and took more than an hour to gain control as it spread rapidly.

Once fire officials gained control of the fire, crews conducted several interior searches.

They found the body of a man, believed to be the homeowner, inside the bedroom. The man has not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials also told Channel 2 Action News the block of Church Street between Greenough Street and Granite Street has been closed until further notice and is off-limits to unauthorized entry.

Neighbors are asked to refrain from traveling through this area.

