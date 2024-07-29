Georgia

Teen in critical condition after block party shooting in central GA

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police lights.

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn what led up to a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured.

It was Sunday, around 1:15 a.m., when Pulaski County deputies and neighboring agencies were called to MLK Jr. Boulevard, regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old Eastman boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

According to the GBI, investigators learned that there was a block party with a large crowd where the shooting occurred.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Eastman’s office at 478-374-6988. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

