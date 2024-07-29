Teen in critical condition after block party shooting in central GA

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn what led up to a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured.
It was Sunday, around 1:15 a.m., when Pulaski County deputies and neighboring agencies were called to MLK Jr. Boulevard, regarding a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old Eastman boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.
According to the GBI, investigators learned that there was a block party with a large crowd where the shooting occurred.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Eastman’s office at 478-374-6988. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
