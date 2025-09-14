Suspicious activity around GA prison led to arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested near Washington State Prison after deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., Washington County deputies said they were alerted to two suspicious men near the prison.

During the investigation, another suspect was found in a vehicle parked at a nearby church an also taken into custody.

Photos released by the sheriff’s office shows contraband, including cigarettes, cell phones and lighters.

Dominique Davis, 24, of Augusta, Christopher Colonel, 49, of Waynesboro, and Janisha Jordan, 27, of Waynesboro were arrested and charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and three counts of trading with inmates.

Sheriff Cochran stated, “Thanks to the teamwork of our deputies and the Davisboro Police Department, this situation was quickly resolved.”

The investigation is ongoing, and other arrests are expected.

