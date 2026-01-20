Suspended registration leads Georgia deputies to find drugs, guns inside truck

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Georgia.

Recently, a Jones County deputy was monitoring traffic on Highway 49 when he ran the license plate of a red Ford F-150 and learned the truck’s registration was suspended.

The deputy pulled the truck over and made contact with the driver, Emmanuel Andrade, 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andrade told the deputy he was unlicensed, and there was a gun inside the truck.

The driver also admitted there was marijuana inside the truck. A probable cause search of the truck was conducted.

Deputies said they found multiple illegal drugs, including:

Several small bags of methamphetamine packaged for distribution

A bag of fentanyl

A bottle containing MDMA pills

A jar containing marijuana

Deputies said they also found the following items in the truck:

Two guns, one with the serial number scratched off

Drug paraphernalia, including smoking pipes

A digital scale (used to weigh drugs)

According to JCSO, the drugs were not for personal use. Andrade was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and related offenses.

The truck, drugs, money, guns, and all the contraband were seized and taken to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

