Suspect accused of breaking out of GA jail while awaiting sentencing pleads guilty

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of breaking out of the Bibb County Jail as he was awaiting federal sentencing for armed drug trafficking pleaded guilty this week, Department of Justice officials say.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal on Thursday.

Barnwell was tried and convicted of armed drug trafficking in Oct. 2023 and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) to await sentencing and was housed at the Bibb County LEC facility for federal inmates.

Officials say Barnwell escaped, but was rearrested in Augusta on Nov. 12 by FBI and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Barnwell was alone in a house and was allegedly in possession of an AK-47 rifle with a loaded magazine; a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with 14 rounds; a .45 caliber pistol with a loaded magazine; an extended capacity magazine; a drum magazine; and 40 kilograms of suspected narcotics.

To date, officials say the results show Barnwell was in alleged possession of more than 23,000 grams of methamphetamine and more than 3,200 grams of fentanyl.

Barnwell faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and his sentencing date will be determined by the Court. There is no parole in the federal system.

