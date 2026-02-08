‘Super Museum Sunday’: Get into state parks and historic sites free

ATLANTA — If you’re not super-enthused about football or want a diversion in addition to the the game, Georgia’s parks and historic sites may have just the ticket.

State parks and historic sites are offering free admission on Sunday, Feb. 8, as part of Georgia History Festival’s statewide celebration of “Super Museum Sunday.”

“Visitors can see the Cherokee Nation’s first newspaper, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers, or admire President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster,” Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s State Parks & Historic Sites said.

Learn more at the Super Museum Sunday website.

