Stolen trailers, vehicle recovered as 5 face burglary charges

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-week investigation into a burglary has led to the arrests of five people, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stephens County deputies said the investigation began on December 31, 2025, when authorities were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Highway 123.

While meeting with the homeowners, deputies noticed that security cameras around the property had been disconnected. The victims reported that several items were missing, including trailers, trail cameras and a vehicle.

Investigators also found damage to an exterior door believed to be the intruders’ point of entry.

On Jan. 5, detectives received information that someone was trying to sell the stolen items to a local scrap metal business. That tip helped investigators link several suspects to the burglary.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first arrest came on Jan.7, when Billy Peeples, 33, of Toccoa, was arrested by Habersham County deputies. Investigators say Peeples was seen selling stolen property. He faces charges of burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, and probation violation for a 2024 burglary. He was booked into the Stephens County Jail the same day, where he remains on a denied bond.

On January 9, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at multiple locations in Toccoa. During searches of a shop on West Franklin Street and a home on Busha Street, investigators say they recovered evidence connected to the stolen items.

Those searches led to warrants for four additional suspects:

Jeffery Bohannon, 54, of Toccoa

Devin Walker, 35, of Toccoa

Billie Walker, 41, of Toccoa

Chester Allan Manns, 51, of Toccoa

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Billie and Devin Walker were arrested on Jan. 12.

Billie Walker was charged with burglary and two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property. She was later released on a $30,000 bond.

Devin Walker was charged with burglary and theft by receiving stolen property and remains in jail with a $25,000 bond.

On Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office posted “Most Wanted” notices on social media for the remaining two suspects. Within hours, Manns turned himself in on a burglary charge. He later received a probation violation and remains jailed on a $20,000 bond.

The final suspect, Bohannon, was arrested on Jan. 29 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Tugalo Street near Prather Bridge Road. He was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators say the case remains active as they continue efforts to recover additional stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 886-7048.

©2026 Cox Media Group