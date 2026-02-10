VIDEO: Atlanta traffic stop leads to arrest in South Carolina Airbnb murder case

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released body camera video showing the arrest of a teenager now charged in connection with a deadly Airbnb shooting in South Carolina.

Police in Columbia, South Carolina, announced a third arrest in the case this week, identifying a 17-year-old boy charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The teen was arrested in Atlanta and later extradited to South Carolina, where he is now being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the arrest happened on November 14, 2025, during a traffic stop conducted by APD’s A.C.E. Units. Officers stopped a white Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after a records check showed the vehicle had no valid insurance.

Police say officers smelled burnt marijuana while speaking with the vehicle’s occupants and saw an ashtray with several burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view. Additional officers were called to the scene due to the behavior of a back-seat passenger, later identified as Josiah Nelson.

Body camera video shows officers detaining all occupants while they conducted their investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 69.5 grams of individually packaged marijuana, a digital scale, and packaging materials inside a backpack in the trunk. The driver, Aidan Lloyd, admitted the marijuana belonged to him, according to police.

Investigators say Nelson initially gave officers multiple false names before revealing his identity. A records check later confirmed he was wanted in South Carolina on homicide and armed robbery charges.

Authorities in South Carolina were notified, and Nelson was taken into custody. He and Lloyd were taken to the Fulton County Jail. Lloyd was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and no insurance. Nelson was charged with being a fugitive from justice and false representation of identity.

“He was featured on Patrol Live. He’s wanted out of Richland...Columbia PD. I remember the BOLO,” an officer could be heard saying on body cam video.

When Nelson asked officers what his warrants were about, another officer responded, “You’re going back to South Carolina.”

Columbia police say Nelson is now charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened shortly after 5 a.m. on June 6, 2025, at an Airbnb in the Elmwood Park neighborhood.

Officers were initially responding to a report of a possible auto break-in on Lincoln Street when the call was upgraded to “shots fired” and “person hit.” Police forced entry into the home and found multiple victims inside.

Four young people had been shot. According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Jayden Brackins died from multiple gunshot wounds. Three others, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old girls, survived.

Two other suspects were previously arrested in June 2025. A 15-year-old was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, and an 18-year-old, Latrell D.D. Hughey was charged with murder and other related offenses.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

