Snake! Sheriff’s Department called on to remove a snake wrapped around parts of a car

MACON, Ga — Slithery reptile alert 🚨🚨🚨

Imagine your reaction if you had brought your car in for service, the technician opens the hood and nestled inside is a really big snake.

The guess is that once you’ve calmed down, you probably will have called Animal Control.

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday at a Walmart on the north side of Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office got the call and Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo and Leann Strickland drew the task of removing the snake.

They said the Eastern Rat Snake had wrapped itself snugly around several parts of the car making it a challenge to unwrap it.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo and AEO Leann Strickland remove an unexpected... Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 26, 2025

But the officers persevered, the snake was removed and was dropped off in a nearby wooded area to look for something else to attach itself to.

