Search underway for drowning victim in Georgia lake

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are looking for a drowning victim in Lake Hartwell.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 911 got a call at around 6 p.m. Saturday about the possible drowning of a man near the Mega Ramp.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the search by Hart County EMS, Hart County EMA, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Elbert County EMA.

Authorities have used sonar on their boats and other resources in an attempt to find the victim.

People in the area are being asked to stay clear the emergency vehicles in the area of the Mega Ramp.

“We ask that everyone keep the victim’s family and the first responders involved in your thoughts and prayers as this search continues,” Hart County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

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