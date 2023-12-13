Procession of hearses highlights high number of 2023 homicides in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. — A parade of sorts highlighted the impact of violent crime on some of Albany, Georgia’s most violent neighborhoods on Tuesday.

The Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler organized a procession of 21 hearses to drive a route through some of the roughest neighborhoods on its way downtown.

The procession included first responders and was meant to highlight violent crime and its impact on the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The number of hearses relates to the 20 homicide victims killed so far in 2023, plus one for a 9-year-old boy killed in his bed during a 2021 drive-by shooting.

Each hearse featured the name of one of the victims.

Fowler told The Albany Herald that out of the 20 killings in 2023 in the city, 19 were black-on-black violence and nearly all were committed with guns.

The last procession like this was held in 2017 when about 400 people attended, the coroner told The Albany Herald.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta social workers spreading holiday cheer by collecting shoes for students in need

©2023 Cox Media Group