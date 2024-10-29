Police looking for missing GA teen with high-functioning autism

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen with autism.

Jalen Richard Barboa, 14, was last seen Monday at 7:33 p.m. on the 6000 block of Wellesley Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

Police say Barboa has high-functioning autism.

He is five feet, six inches tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair about two to three inches long.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, and no shoes.

He was traveling on foot.

If you have information about his location, please call 911 or Detective J. Copeland with Columbus police at 706-604-5853.

