Passenger dies, driver injured when car crashes into trees, fence, in central GA

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night.

Deputies responded to Rivoli Drive near the intersection of Rivoli Ridge Drive at about 10 p.m.

Deputies said the driver of a Honda Civic left the road and hit multiple trees and a fence.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Atrium Navicent Health for treatment of their injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, the passenger, identified as Devan Fishback, 31, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda is stable.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

