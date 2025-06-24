Over $500,000 worth of meth found during search warrants in middle GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after more than half a million dollars’ worth of fentanyl was seized this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Muscogee County officials, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted multiple search warrants in the county.

Authorities said they seized the following items:

5.3 kilos of methamphetamine

$20,190.56 in cash

Four motorcycles

Boat

Three motor vehicles

Scooter

The MCSO said the meth has an estimated street value of $506,520.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the search, authorities arrested William Jones and Larry Almay.

Jones was charged with six counts of trafficking methamphetamine and Almay was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

The pair was taken to the Muscogee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group