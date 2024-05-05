Operation ‘Red Rover’ catches 8 online child predators in Georgia, officials say

MACON, Ga. — An operation targeting people engaging in the enticement of children for sexual purposes led to eight arrests in Georgia.

Operation Red Rover was an investigation targeting online child predators.

In Feb. 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, indicted eight Georgia residents after they attempted to entice children they met online to engage in sexually explicit acts.

The indictments were returned by a federal grand jury in March and April 2024.

The following were arrested and their list of charges:

Naimilkumar Dadawala, 35, of McDonough, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Rashon Griggs, 28, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Darryl Lockett, 29, of Macon, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Jose Santiago Longoria Alvarez, 45, of Fort Valley, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Dewan Mitchell, 35, of Kathleen, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography;

Jon Wiltberger, 33, of Manchester, Georgia, and formerly of Phenix City, Alabama, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Marquaze Williams, 31, of Eatonton, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of committing a sexual offense as a registered sex offender;

Steven Williams, 44, of Bonaire, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

The case is being investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation & Cyber Investigations Group (HSI-CECIG) and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

If convicted, the suspects face a maximum of life in prison.

