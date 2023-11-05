Now you can send text messages to 911 in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County’s Enhanced-911 (E-911) Center now has the ability to receive 911 text messages.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says that phone calls are still the best way to reach a 911 dispatch operator so you can give needed information in real time.

But if you are in an emergency situation and cannot make a call, you now have the ability to text messages to 911.

This may be helpful to people who have difficulties hearing, people in unsafe situations where they can’t make a voice call, or people in medical crises.

The E-911 Center serves all residents of Haralson County and dispatches the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, the Haralson County Fire Department, police and fire departments for the cities of Bremen and Buchanan, the Tallapoosa Police Department, Waco Fire Department, Haralson County Animal Control, and EMS services.

