New auto production facility bringing 200 new jobs to Georgia

ATLANTA — A new automotive production plant is set to bring 200 jobs to Georgia.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Dongwon Autopart Technology will invest $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in Emanuel County. The automotive project is expected to create 200 new jobs over the next several years.

The new production facility will be located at the Highway 297 Industrial Park near Swainsboro. The company will be hiring for positions such as management, system leads and production personnel beginning this year.

This initiative marks the largest economic development project for Emanuel County in more than 30 years and follows the continued expansion of automotive suppliers along the Interstate 16 corridor.

Dongwon Autopart Technology was established in 1971 and supplies automotive components including door, seat and battery frames for original equipment manufacturers. The company has operated in the United States since 2003 and currently supports more than 500 direct jobs in the Southeast. Its existing facilities in Hogansville will remain operational.

“Dongwon Autopart Technology has been in the United States since 2003, and we are proud to be part of growing the state’s automotive industry – then and now,” said Heather Hollstein, who serves as the human resources manager at Dongwon Autopart Technology.

She noted that the company remains committed to supplying products of the highest quality to both internal and external customers.

Kemp emphasized that the state’s automotive sector is reaching various regions of the state.

“Georgia’s thriving automotive industry is creating new opportunities for Georgians statewide, no matter their zip code,” he said. He stated that, in addition to bringing new jobs to Emanuel County, the project will provide a long-term impact on the community.

State Rep. Butch Parrish, who serves as the chairman of the House Rules Committee, highlighted the focus on rural employment. Parrish said the Georgia House of Representatives is committed to bringing high-quality jobs to rural communities and noted that his home community looks forward to welcoming the company to southeast Georgia.

Local leaders also celebrated the announcement regarding the site at the Highway 297 Industrial Park.

Will Donaldson, chairman of the Emanuel County Development Authority, said the community is excited to welcome the company. “It’s especially gratifying to see our time, energy and investment in economic development pay off for our community,” Donaldson said.

Ken Warnock, the CEO of the Emanuel County Development Authority, noted that his team worked closely with company leadership to assist in the site selection process.

Commissioner Pat Wilson of the Georgia Department of Economic Development said that the industry is expanding toward Georgia’s ports. He also stated that the automotive industry has been creating jobs in the state for more than 100 years. “The automotive industry is expanding outward along the I-16 corridor as suppliers choose strategic locations with access to OEMs and Georgia’s ports,” Wilson said.

The project was a collaborative effort involving several state and local organizations. Alyce Thornhill, director of project implementation and supplier strategy, represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development Global Commerce team. Partners on the project included the Emanuel County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

