Men pack Home Depot rental truck with stolen construction equipment

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says it has successfully dismantled a multi-county criminal enterprise involved in the theft and transportation of heavy construction equipment across the metro Atlanta area.

Butts County officials said the investigation began after a theft was reported at a construction site in Jenkinsburg, Ga.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle, a rental truck from Home Depot, which led them to uncover a larger operation involving multiple people.

“This investigation stands as a testament to the relentless dedication of our investigators and our unwavering commitment to protecting property and holding organized criminals accountable,” said the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that the rental truck was used in the theft of various pieces of heavy equipment, including from a Publix construction site in Locust Grove, according to deputies.

A search warrant executed in Newton County led to the arrest of Eric Cole and the recovery of the rental truck and trailer used in the thefts.

Further investigation led to a second search warrant in Cobb County, where investigators recovered a stolen tractor from Butts County and more evidence linked to the criminal operation.

Three suspects were identified: Reginald Bramber and Eric Cole, who are in custody, and Kory Roland, who is still wanted.

Warrants have been issued for charges including violations of the RICO Act, theft by taking, criminal attempt to commit theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO.

