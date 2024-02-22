Man and woman facing felonies after leading Haralson Co. deputies on chase in stolen UTV

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman are facing felony charges after running from Haralson County deputies in a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV).

On Monday, Feb. 19, a deputy was patrolling Winters Road when he saw a Polaris Ranger side-by-side UTV with no taillights.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Ranger sped away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy chased the UTV into Paulding County where the UTV attempted a sharp turn onto Pleasant Grove Road and the UTV collided with the deputy’s patrol car.

The driver then jumped out and took off running.

After a short chase, the deputy captured the suspect, identified as Travis Richard Womack, 38, of Dallas, Georgia.

Another deputy on the scene detained the passenger in the UTV, Abby Michelle White, 26, of Temple, Georgia.

Womack is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, removal or alteration of identification, and obstruction.

White was arrested for her three felony probation violation warrants and is also facing one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Accused cult leader on trial in DeKalb County, faces 5 charges including rape, false imprisonment

©2023 Cox Media Group