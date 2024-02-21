Several lanes of I-75 in Cobb County shut down as police surround car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-75 northbound are shut down during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 flew over I-75 near Delk Road and saw at least four lanes of the interstate blocked off by police and at least a dozen officers in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cobb County police say they received calls about a person being a traffic hazard in the roadway.
Several Marietta and Cobb County police cruisers appear to have a car blocked off as they investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Couple found dead in Gwinnett home; 2-year-old child unharmed, police say
- Group of men fishing make gruesome discovery on Chattahoochee River, officials say
- Family identifies worker killed in I-75 crash hours before GSP trooper killed at same crash site
Triple Team Traffic suggests using Hwy. 41 through Marietta as an alternate route.
It’s unclear when the interstate will fully reopen.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group