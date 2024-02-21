Several lanes of I-75 in Cobb County shut down as police surround car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-75 northbound are shut down during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over I-75 near Delk Road and saw at least four lanes of the interstate blocked off by police and at least a dozen officers in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County police say they received calls about a person being a traffic hazard in the roadway.

Several Marietta and Cobb County police cruisers appear to have a car blocked off as they investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Hwy. 41 through Marietta as an alternate route.

It’s unclear when the interstate will fully reopen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect who got away from APD during traffic stop arrested on flight from Miami A man who escaped an arrest during a traffic stop in Atlanta was arrested a month later while on a flight from Florida.

©2023 Cox Media Group