Man charged with breaking into northeast GA hospital pharmacy

ELBERTON, Ga. — A 24-year-old Georgia man was arrested after authorities said he broke into a hospital pharmacy.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Garrett Anderson, 24, of Elberton, broke into the Elberton Memorial Hospital pharmacy on April 27.

On Monday, Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

He was booked into the Elbert County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

