Man arrested in 45-year-old man’s Christmas Eve shooting death, GBI says

POULAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 36-year-old William Travis Yerby in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of George Christopher Cummings, 45, in Poulan, Ga.

Yerby faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was arrested Dec. 25.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 at a residence in the 200 block of Melanie Lane. Cummings was shot and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The GBI took Yerby into custody. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office booked him into the Dougherty County Jail.

The investigation was initiated at the request of the Poulan Police Department.

The GBI Central Lab will conduct an autopsy for Cummings as part of the investigation process.

Those with more information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Poulan Police Department at 229-776-4096.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will receive the case for prosecution.

