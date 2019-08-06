  • Kids as young as 15 among Georgia sex trafficking victims rescued in nationwide bust

    Children as young as 15 are among sex trafficking victims rescued in Georgia during a nationwide bust.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr learned three alleged pimps came from Smyrna, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    The results are from a larger-scale, long form operation that happened just ahead of the Super Bowl. 

    On Tuesday, the feds released rare video footage from the operation.

    By the end of July, the FBI says the nationwide bust dubbed Operation Independence Day rescued more than 100 child victims and ended with the arrests of 67 pimps or traffickers.

    Of the seven child victims saved in Georgia, two were 15-years-old.

