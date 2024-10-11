Hurricane Helene: Federal government activates prescription replacement program for victims in GA

GEORGIA — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services activated an emergency program to help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene get access to any lost or damaged medications and medical equipment.

In the announcement from HHS, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) said they were activating the Emergency Prescription Assitance Program (EPAP), aimed at helping uninsured Georgians replace their medicines and any damaged equipment lost during Hurricane Helene.

The federally managed program will allow uninsured residents to ask for a free 30-day supply of some prescriptions at any pharmacy that is part of the EPAP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The supply can be renewed every 30 days while the EPAP is active, officials said.

“When disasters strike, medication may get lost or damaged particularly if power is lost for a significant amount of time,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said. “People without insurance or public assistance for medical care are particularly vulnerable in these situations. ASPR is here to help. I encourage all uninsured residents in the affected area to access this vital program.”

In addition to the prescription medicines the program helps impacted residents get, the EPAP will also allow for the replacement of certain types of what’s known as durable medical equipment, such as canes or crutches, wheelchairs and diabetes equipment like blood sugar meters and test strips, among others.

Some vaccinations from retail pharmacies are also covered, according to HHS.

“Individuals from any of the affected zip codes are eligible to apply for EPAP even if they evacuated due to the storm and are not currently in Georgia. Prescriptions can be filled at any participating pharmacy nationwide,” officials said.

The U.S. government has thousands of pharmacies that participate in the EPAP and encourages those not in the program to enroll.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group