High school seniors can receive application fee waivers to apply to more than 60 Georgia colleges

ATLANTA — The Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC) is offering application fee waivers to Georgia high school seniors as part of the Apply to College Month initiative, with over 60 colleges and universities participating until Nov. 30.

This initiative, now in its fifth year, allows high school seniors to apply to multiple colleges without the burden of application fees, which can result in significant cost savings. The effort is supported by the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and private institutions, aiming to make higher education more accessible to students across the state.

“As the home of many top-ranking higher education institutions, Georgia has a program for any Georgian looking to advance their education and career,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m grateful that so many Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees during Apply to College Month, adding to the work of GEORGIA MATCH to make it easier for families to navigate the college admissions process.”

Students can apply through the GEORGIA MATCH direct admissions dashboard in November to automatically have their application fees waived. The initiative is designed to empower students to take advantage of the more than $1 billion in scholarships and grants available each year.

Chris Green, President of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our mission is to make it easy for Georgia seniors to continue their higher education in the Top State for Talent.” He highlighted the collaboration with postsecondary partners as a key factor in the success of Apply to College Month.

With the support of state and private institutions, Apply to College Month is set to provide Georgia high school seniors with greater opportunities to pursue higher education without financial barriers.

