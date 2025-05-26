Handcuffed suspect crawls out of patrol vehicle, tries to run away during traffic stop, deputies say

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in northeast Georgia led to a chase and arrest for drug possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., a Hart County deputy pulled a car over on Marsh Lane near the intersection of Royston Highway.

According to officials, the deputy asked the driver, Codney Jermaine Alexander, 44, of Canon, Ga. to step out of the car due to an active warrant for his arrest.

As Alexander stepped out of the car, he ran into some nearby woods, police said.

The 44-year-old was then tased and arrested. Deputies said they noticed Alexander threw a small bag during the foot chase.

Deputies found the bag and said they found over 38 grams of methamphetamine, over 12 grams of crack cocaine, and other drug-related objects inside it.

The HCSO said while handcuffed in the backseat of the patrol car, Alexander somehow manipulated the back window, crawled out, and ran away for the second time.

Deputies quickly arrested Alexander again.

Alexander is charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute

Tampering with evidence

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Escape

Theft by taking

“Great work by our HCSO Patrol Division for getting these dangerous drugs off the streets,“ Sheriff Chris Carroll said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

