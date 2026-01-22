RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol trooper is being credited with saving a driver’s life after a vehicle crashed into a business early Thursday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Milledgeville Road. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision after a car left the roadway and hit the front of the King Wine and Spirits building.

At the same time deputies were being dispatched, GSP Trooper Brandon Crawford arrived on scene and found the driver unresponsive and not breathing inside the vehicle.

Authorities say Crawford immediately administered Narcan and began CPR. The driver soon regained consciousness and became alert, but irate, behavior officials say, is someone seen when Narcan reverses a suspected overdose.

The driver suffered minor injuries from the crash, which investigators say were worsened because he was not wearing a seatbelt when the airbag deployed. He was taken to AUMC Wellstar for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery

Medical staff later administered an additional dose of Narcan as part of continued care.

Before being transported, the driver admitted to taking Percocet, according to deputies. The crash remains under investigation.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office praised the trooper’s actions, highlighting the partnership between local deputies and state troopers.

“We are blessed to have many Georgia State Patrol Troopers working within our area and regularly augmenting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division, said Chief Lewis Blanchard. ”Trooper Crawford did a great job today and we are proud of his service within our area."

