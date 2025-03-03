GSP investigating hit-and-run after man hit by vehicle in northwest GA

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
Deputies say they responded to a serious incident that occurred on Saturday around 4 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim, Tyler Artibey was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike around Fortner Road near the intersection of Harrington Road.
Artibey was flown from the scene to a local hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.
Deputies say the only information they have on the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored passenger car. The car could possibly have damage to the windshield or front bumper.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Inmate found guilty of stabbing deputy multiple times at Fulton County Jail
- Today marks 5 years since Georgia’s first COVID-19 cases were confirmed
- Deputies catch metro Atlanta duo attempting drone prison drop
Georgia State Patrol is actively investigating this case and is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact 706-253-8911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group