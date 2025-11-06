Georgia Zaxby’s employee accused of shooting coworker

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia restaurant employee wanted in connection with a shooting is now in police custody, officials said.
Savannah police said the shooting occurred Tuesday at the Zaxby’s on E. Victory Drive. The shooting left a woman with serious injuries, authorities said.
Janario Malik Mobley, 22, was a suspect in the shooting and has since turned himself in, according to Savannah officials.
The Savannah Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Mobley and the victim were Zaxby’s employees.
The SPD investigators told ABC-affiliate WJCL the shooting stemmed from an argument between the employees.
WJCL reports the victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The 22-year-old suspect had warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to WJCL.
