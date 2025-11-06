Chief says they’re doing everything in their power to find suspect who killed restaurant worker

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A reward has been put on the table as Georgia detectives continue to crack a seven-year-old case.

According to Warner Robins police, on January 21, 2018, a suspect entered the back of Barberitos on Watson Blvd, confronted the staff, and demanded money from the register.

Police said during the robbery, 21-year-old Parker Moore, who was an employee, was shot in the head and died.

The suspect ran away.

Chief Wayne Fisher says the department will ensure the families of the victims in the robbery are taken care of.

“The Warner Robins Police Department is committed to ensuring that we do everything in our power to bring closure to these open and unsolved cases, while seeking to provide assurance to the families of those victims that their loved ones are not forgotten, this is our promise,” Fisher said in a statement.

Detectives described the suspect as a black male, six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. The police are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Karmen Thompson or Det. Elizabeth Smith at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.

An $8,000 reward is being offered by the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for information leading to an arrest in this case.

