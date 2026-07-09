Georgia woman uses stolen debit cards to buy laptops, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after investigators say she used a stolen debit card to order two laptop computers.

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On Tuesday, the victim reported to Monroe County deputies that someone had gained access to his debit card information and used it to purchase the laptops.

During the investigation, officials discovered the laptops were set to be delivered to an address in the Roberts Road area of Baldwin County. Monroe County investigators coordinated with Baldwin County deputies and conducted a search, which led them to identify the person responsible for using the victim’s card.

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On Wednesday, Sherry Williams, of Baldwin County, was arrested and charged with identity theft and financial card fraud. She is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation remains active, and authorities say additional arrests and charges are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 478-994-7043.

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