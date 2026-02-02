Georgia State Parks offer warming stations

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are open as warming centers for those that need it.

Much of the state has experienced bitter cold, and Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said metro Atlanta has been experiencing wind chills in the single digits.

In a social media post, Georgia DNR these sites are open for those impacted by power outages or travel disruptions. ParkPass fees are waived for people using a warming station.

Find locations and updates at gastateparks.org/Alerts.

