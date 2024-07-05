Georgia Power partners with GA military base to reduce energy costs by $6M annually

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power has announced a partnership with a military base near Augusta that will reduce energy costs at the fort by $6 million annually.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Eisenhower is a 55,000-acre military installation.

The $72 million utility energy service contract will focus on energy efficiency, resiliency, and greenhouse gas reduction.

The key improvement for Fort Eisenhower is the replacement of its diesel generation infrastructure with new natural gas generation.

The upgraded generation will be funded through energy savings from lighting retrofits, heating and air conditioning replacement, and water conservation.

“We are extremely happy to be partnering with Georgia Power for this project,” said Col. Reginald K. Evans, U.S. Army Garrison Eisenhower Commander. “Replacing Fort Eisenhower’s aging diesel powered generators with natural gas systems is a huge step toward reducing the installation’s carbon footprint, in addition to the energy savings from the numerous other conservation measures planned.”

The project is expected to take about two years with an expected completion date in early 2026.

Fort Eisenhower was originally named Camp Gordon, for Confederate Lieutenant General John Brown Gordon.

It was redesignated to Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower on October 27, 2023.

