Georgia man found guilty in massive dog fighting case

ALBANY, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man known in dog-fighting circles as a breeder and trainer has been convicted on dozens of federal charges after authorities rescued 67 abused dogs from his rural property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dun Bradford, of Sale City, Ga., was found guilty Tuesday on 69 counts, including 67 counts of possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, as well as drug manufacturing and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

The verdict came after a two-day trial in Albany, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia announced.

Braford now faces the possibility of life in prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors say the case exposed the brutal reality of dog fighting and its ties to other serious crimes, including drug and illegal guns.

“The cruel and inhumane realities ofdogfighting are closely linked to illegal drugs, firearms and other serious crimes,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes for the Middle District of Georgia.

He credited a concerned citizen whose complaint ultimately led investigators to the property and shut down what authorities described as a ‘long-running operation.’

The investigation began when the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and code enforcement responded to a complaint about tethered and neglected animals at Bradford’s 17-acre property. Deputies said they found numerous pit bull-type dogs chained outside, some showing aggression toward one another. Federal agents were called in, and search warrants were obtained.

Agents rescued 67 dogs, many chained without adequate food, water, or shelter. Multiple dogs had fresh injuries and scarring consistent with dog fighting, including at least one dog with severe, recent wounds, according to authorities.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials said, inside a shed on the property, investigators uncovered dog-fighting equipment and supplies, including veterinary drugs, anabolic horse steroids, a breeding stand used to forcibly breed dogs, training and execution tools and paperwork documenting the dogs’ fighting histories.

Evidence presented in court showed the property had been used for years to breed and train dogs for fighting. Authorities also found guns inside Bradford’s home, along with crack cocaine and evidence it was being manufactured in his kitchen, according to court documents.

All 67 dogs were placed into protective custody and now are being cared for, giving them what officials say ‘is a chance at a safer future.’

©2025 Cox Media Group