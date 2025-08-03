Georgia man drove to Virginia with the intent to meet a girl, deputies say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A Georgia man was arrested in Virginia following an online investigation into child exploitation.

William Phillip Stevens, 35, of Louisville, Ga., was charged with 40 counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of attempted abduction and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia arrested Stevens after they said he traveled to a secluded area in Virginia, believing he would pick up a ‘juvenile female’ and bring her back to Georgia with him.

“The online exploitation of children is a serious issue which can lead to danger both online and in person,” Sheriff Blake Andis said.

Stevens is currently held without bond at the Abingdon Southwest Regional Jail as the investigation continues.

