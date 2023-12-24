Georgia man arrested for trying to shoot deer with pistol while driving, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Ga. man was arrested for hunting deer while driving.
According to court documents, Jesse James Hayden Gott, 20, was driving on Collier Springs Road after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, when he stopped his vehicle and attempted to shoot a deer with his pistol.
The deer was in a wooded area near the road.
Gott was charged with hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting at night, and hunting from a public road.
Officials did not specify if the deer was struck by Gott’s gunfire.
