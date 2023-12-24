Georgia

Georgia man arrested for trying to shoot deer with pistol while driving, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jesse James Hayden Gott (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Ga. man was arrested for hunting deer while driving.

According to court documents, Jesse James Hayden Gott, 20, was driving on Collier Springs Road after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, when he stopped his vehicle and attempted to shoot a deer with his pistol.

The deer was in a wooded area near the road.

Gott was charged with hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting at night, and hunting from a public road.

Officials did not specify if the deer was struck by Gott’s gunfire.

