Georgia man arrested for trying to shoot deer with pistol while driving, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Ga. man was arrested for hunting deer while driving.

According to court documents, Jesse James Hayden Gott, 20, was driving on Collier Springs Road after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, when he stopped his vehicle and attempted to shoot a deer with his pistol.

The deer was in a wooded area near the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gott was charged with hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting at night, and hunting from a public road.

Officials did not specify if the deer was struck by Gott’s gunfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

What happens when car insurance won’t pay for crash repairs? This is one woman’s nightmare tale

©2023 Cox Media Group