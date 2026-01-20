Georgia man accused of soliciting explicit photos from teen

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Georgia man is facing dozens of sex-related charges in Louisiana after investigators say he solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from a teenage girl.

Robert Itter, 69, of Rossville, was arrested following an investigation into online communication involving a 15-year-old girl from Galliano, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating earlier this year after learning the teen had been communicating with adult men on Snapchat. Investigators say the girl had sent and received sexually explicit messages, photos and videos.

A forensic download of her cell phone, along with search warrants for Snapchat and email accounts, led detectives to identify Itter as a suspect.

Authorities say the explicit content was allegedly exchanged after the teen disclosed her age to Itter.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the Georgia man, as well as additional search warrants for his home. With help from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Itter was arrested on Dec. 8.

He was later extradited to Louisiana and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Jan. 2.

Itter was booked on two counts of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, 12 counts of pornography involving juveniles, and 13 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Bail has been set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

