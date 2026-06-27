Georgia man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl, selling videos of acts

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted for allegedly molesting a teenage girl in Pierce County and selling videos of the sexual abuse.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Kevin Waldron, 46, of Blackshear, on Thursday.

Waldron was indicted for trafficking, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl.

The indictment says Waldron molested the victim in videos he sold to others.

“Georgia’s children are not for sale, and we’re fighting each day to keep them safe from predatory adults,” said Carr. “Through the work of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we’re partnering with all levels of law enforcement to prosecute offenders in every corner of our state, and it’s making a difference.”

Carr’s office said the case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Blackshear Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

A Pierce County grand jury indicted Waldron on June 19.

He faces one count of statutory rape, one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, five counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of illegal tattooing of a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group