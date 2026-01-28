Georgia man accused of exploiting elderly victim

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged exploitation of an elderly person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, the GBI announced the arrest of Duane Ellington Nunnally, 51, of Savannah, on charges of exploitation of an elderly person, filing false documents and theft by taking.

The investigation began on August 27, 2025, after Evans County Probate Judge Darin McCoy filed a report raising concerns about potential elder abuse.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI, which took over the investigation.

As a result of that investigation, Nunnally was arrested on Monday and booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group