Georgia Lottery wins include $1 million Powerball ticket bought in Decatur

Georgia Lottery players kicked off August with significant wins, including a $1 million Powerball prize from the Saturday drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket purchased at Shell Food Mart in Decatur matched all five white-ball numbers.

In the same drawing, a Savannah resident and an Atlanta resident each won $50,000 with tickets purchased on the Georgia Lottery website. Both matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball excitement continues with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, featuring an estimated jackpot of $426 million.

Fantasy 5 players also celebrated wins at the start of the month. On Friday, two tickets matched all five numbers, with each winner receiving $105,299. The winning tickets were purchased at Ebenezer Chevron in Rincon and via the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a Guyton resident.

The following day, two more Fantasy 5 jackpots were claimed, each worth $62,500. One ticket was bought on the mobile app by a Macon resident, while the other was purchased at Big G Grocery Store in College Park.

In another game, a Toccoa resident won $293,691 playing the Georgia Jackpot Bankroll Diggi Game on the mobile app.

Proceeds from these Georgia Lottery games support educational initiatives across the state.

