$1.4 billion raised to support Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship

ATLANTA — For the tenth year in a row, more than $1 billion has been raised to support Georgia students through the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

The Georgia Lottery announced it raised $1,471,352,000 for the state’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs this year.

The funds raised by the Georgia Lottery are allocated specifically to the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

The HOPE Scholarship pays a significant portion of college tuition for students who can maintain a 3.0, or B-average, GPA.

Since its beginning, the lottery has contributed over $29.8 billion to these programs, benefiting millions of students and young children.

“Ten successive years of billion-dollar returns to education in Georgia is an achievement in which we can all take great pride,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “This milestone represents a decade of tremendous impact throughout Georgia, and we are grateful for the support we have received over the years.”

More than 2.25 million students have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship, and over 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

