Georgia K9 sniffs out key evidence during domestic dispute call

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A domestic dispute led to an arrest after a K9 Storm found key evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pickens County authorities said Deputy King and K9 Storm responded to domestic dispute call in Marble Hill just after midnight on Aug. 20.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows K9 Storm successfully locating a shell casing that was crucial to the investigation.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office praised King and K9 Storm for their dedication and skill in serving the community.

The discovery of the shell casing helped deputies arrest one of the individuals involved in the dispute.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

