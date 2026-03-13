Georgia farmers push for recovery help after Hurricane Helene devastation

GEORGIA — Georgia farmers who grow much of the food we eat are working to show just how much help they still need after devastating storm damage.

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Many farmers lost plants, irrigation systems and income when Hurricane Helene tore through Georgia in 2024, flattening orchards and destroying crops.

But starting Monday, there could be a new lifeline for recovery.

The storm destroyed thousands of pecan trees across the state. Farmer Arren Moses says the damage to his operation alone was overwhelming.

“It’s hard to get a true count on that, but five to six thousand,” Moses said of the pecan trees lost.

His pecan business is part of roughly $5 billion in agricultural damage and impact across Georgia in 2024 following the hurricane.

Moses says the destruction was shocking, especially considering how far inland the storm’s impact reached.

“You know, it’s something that you don’t really believe can happen 200 miles inland from the coast,” Moses said. “You think it can happen in Brunswick or Savannah, but not 200 miles inland.”

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says when he visited farms after the storm, the devastation was clear.

“We knew immediately we were going to have to go to work,” Harper said. “But when you see the impacts firsthand, it takes it to a whole new level.”

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Millions of dollars in state loans and disaster assistance have already helped some farmers begin recovering.

Now the Georgia Department of Agriculture is encouraging producers from beef farms to blueberry growers to apply for new federal block grant funding aimed at helping rebuild.

Harper says the funding could determine whether some farms survive.

“The funds that are coming through the block grant can mean the difference between farming operations continuing to do what they do every day and providing the food and fiber we rely on or closing their doors,” Harper said.

He says most farms in Georgia are family-run.

“Every time you see an agricultural product, you have to remember that there’s a family behind that,” Harper said. “95% of farms in our state are family-owned operations.”

For farmers like Moses, the help could mean rebuilding what was lost.

“Help us replant what was lost,” Moses said.

“It’ll help us rebuild the irrigation systems to get them back to where they actually make any pecans.”

Farmers say recovery challenges don’t stop with storm damage. They’re also dealing with rising fuel costs, especially diesel.

Officials say one way consumers can support Georgia farmers is by choosing to buy Georgia Grown products.

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